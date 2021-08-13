TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ) Stock Price Up 0.1%

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ) rose 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.14 and last traded at $29.10. Approximately 2,042 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 13,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.07.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.60.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.