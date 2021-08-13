Truist Securiti Comments on Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) – Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Matinas BioPharma in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Fraser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Matinas BioPharma’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

MTNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matinas BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered Matinas BioPharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Shares of MTNB opened at $0.76 on Friday. Matinas BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11. The company has a market cap of $154.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.61.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $599,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 2,194,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 185,404 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

