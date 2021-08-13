Truist Securiti Comments on Royalty Pharma plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royalty Pharma in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Fraser now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.91 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.75. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Royalty Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RPRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

RPRX stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.26. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Royalty Pharma has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $28,471,342.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 679,760 shares in the company, valued at $29,039,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $531,540.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,036,001 shares of company stock valued at $44,437,128. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

