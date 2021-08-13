Truist Securiti Weighs in on Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.98. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BMY. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $66.95 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $69.34. The firm has a market cap of $148.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,043,000 after buying an additional 4,786,073 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10,082.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,787,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750,600 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,618,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,136,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,793 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,998,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,189 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

