Truist Securiti Weighs in on Voya Financial, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Voya Financial in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $6.93 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.93.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $66.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $70.68.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,889 shares of company stock worth $785,230. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 71.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 10,283 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 35.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 39,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $16,171,000.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

