Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Trupanion by 823.8% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 7,057.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $340,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,162 shares in the company, valued at $46,297,302.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $46,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,409 shares of company stock worth $2,459,227. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $98.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.39 and a beta of 1.89. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.20 and a 1 year high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on TRUP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

