Trust Wallet Token Market Capitalization Reaches $130.37 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a total market cap of $130.37 million and $13.37 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trust Wallet Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001092 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00047064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00141113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00153889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,512.02 or 0.99840631 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.78 or 0.00852706 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 coins. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

Trust Wallet Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

