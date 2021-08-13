TrustVerse Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.17 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 21.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One TrustVerse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 37.4% higher against the US dollar. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $10.08 million and $1.17 million worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00057557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015088 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $420.74 or 0.00885740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00105474 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001939 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse (TRV) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

