Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Equities researchers at Cowen started coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRX opened at $10.09 on Friday. Tscan Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $12.32.

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

