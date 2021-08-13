Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Down 90.0% in July

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Tsingtao Brewery stock remained flat at $$44.52 on Friday. 643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,299. Tsingtao Brewery has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $58.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.5807 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tsingtao Brewery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

