TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.79. TSR shares last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 1,904 shares.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 million, a PE ratio of -125.27 and a beta of 1.02.
In other news, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $179,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 32,883 shares of company stock valued at $290,956. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
TSR Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSRI)
TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.
