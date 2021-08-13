TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.79. TSR shares last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 1,904 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 million, a PE ratio of -125.27 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $179,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 32,883 shares of company stock valued at $290,956. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TSR stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,992 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.09% of TSR worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

TSR Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSRI)

TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

