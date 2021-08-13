Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates “C$13.00” Price Target for Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has been given a C$13.00 price objective by Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CVE. CSFB upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.61.

CVE traded down C$0.24 on Friday, hitting C$10.31. 1,608,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,402,646. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.80 billion and a PE ratio of 236.36.

In related news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay acquired 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.01 per share, with a total value of C$59,929.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$427,724.14. Also, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.19 per share, with a total value of C$794,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,459,046.66.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

