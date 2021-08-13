Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMPMU) Stock Position Reduced by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMPMU) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Turmeric Acquisition were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Get Turmeric Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS TMPMU opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03. Turmeric Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $11.45.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMPMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMPMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Turmeric Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmeric Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.