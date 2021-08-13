Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,438,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,520 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.93% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $112,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $13,243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 262.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 301.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 27,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 58,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 2,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Shares of TPTX stock opened at $65.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.29. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.98 and a 12 month high of $141.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

