TurtleCoin (TRTL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.28 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 22% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded up 113.5% against the US dollar. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $17.22 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 48% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 108,165,770,388 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

