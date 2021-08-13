TurtleNetwork Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,255.00 (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. TurtleNetwork has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $3,255.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 33.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001389 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

