Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) by 2,118.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,503 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.54% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 1,434.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tuscan Holdings Corp. II alerts:

THCA stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $11.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.