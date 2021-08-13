Tuttle Tactical Management Acquires New Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FNF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.92. 5,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 25.03. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.02.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 17.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $264,669.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 265,622 shares in the company, valued at $12,314,235.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,054 shares of company stock worth $14,970,351 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

