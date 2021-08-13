Tuttle Tactical Management Acquires Shares of 203,656 Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 203,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000. Tuttle Tactical Management owned 0.36% of Gores Metropoulos II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter valued at $2,475,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter worth about $12,375,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter worth about $6,017,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter worth about $3,465,000. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gores Metropoulos II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GMII remained flat at $$9.87 during midday trading on Friday. 98,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,673. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Metropoulos II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Metropoulos II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.