Tuttle Tactical Management Buys New Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

NYSE:ITW traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,612. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.14 and a 1 year high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.