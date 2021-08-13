Tuttle Tactical Management Buys Shares of 238,294 Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 238,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000. Twelve Seas Investment Company II comprises 0.8% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tuttle Tactical Management owned 0.54% of Twelve Seas Investment Company II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of TWLV remained flat at $$9.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,583. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66.

Get Twelve Seas Investment Company II alerts:

About Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.