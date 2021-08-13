Tuttle Tactical Management Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 442.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $7.69 on Friday, reaching $2,751.57. The stock had a trading volume of 22,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,221. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,543.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

