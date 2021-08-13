Tuttle Tactical Management Has $1.57 Million Position in G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD)

Tuttle Tactical Management lowered its stake in G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,683 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management owned 1.82% of G Squared Ascend I worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I in the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,015,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in G Squared Ascend I during the 1st quarter worth $1,000,000. 48.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSQD traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. 1,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,736. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.79. G Squared Ascend I Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

G Squared Ascend I Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

