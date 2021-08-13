Tuttle Tactical Management Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV)

Tuttle Tactical Management cut its position in shares of Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,153 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management owned about 0.25% of Gores Holdings V worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gores Holdings V by 5,615.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V during the first quarter worth $100,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gores Holdings V by 73.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V during the first quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRSV remained flat at $$10.59 during trading hours on Friday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,357. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Gores Holdings V Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

