Tuttle Tactical Management Invests $1.54 Million in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,165,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.05.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

