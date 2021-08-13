Tuttle Tactical Management Invests $1.78 Million in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,323 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000. AMETEK makes up 0.8% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth $14,037,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 17.0% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 148,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 10.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 608,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,738,000 after purchasing an additional 59,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 397,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,826,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $136.42. 3,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,980. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.69. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $94.90 and a one year high of $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AME shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

