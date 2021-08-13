Tuttle Tactical Management Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Moderna by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,176,000 after purchasing an additional 74,027 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $789,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 2,309.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $7.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $399.01. The company had a trading volume of 228,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,296,308. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 114.47% and a net margin of 49.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.71.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $4,266,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,425,832.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total value of $1,924,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,400 shares of company stock valued at $75,748,436. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

