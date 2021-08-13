Tuttle Tactical Management Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 190.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

COF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.07. The company had a trading volume of 37,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,020. The stock has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $63.39 and a 12 month high of $177.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.32.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 23.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

