Tuttle Tactical Management Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 171,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000. Tuttle Tactical Management owned approximately 0.98% of SVF Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,940,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $847,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVF Investment alerts:

Shares of SVFA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,309. SVF Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.