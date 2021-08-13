Tuttle Tactical Management Purchases Shares of 31,571 Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 47.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

In other news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at $981,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,270 shares of company stock worth $3,394,096 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.85. 14,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,755. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.44. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

