Tuttle Tactical Management Purchases Shares of 3,630 Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 271.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.09.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total transaction of $4,194,828.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,002.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $351,163.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,577 shares of company stock worth $23,240,038 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TECH traded up $3.74 on Friday, hitting $467.61. 486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,702. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $456.07. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $228.66 and a twelve month high of $504.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. Research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.