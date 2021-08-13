Tuttle Tactical Management Raises Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Tuttle Tactical Management increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 261.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,888 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671,486 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,551,000 after buying an additional 2,204,980 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 313.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,890,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,774,000 after buying an additional 1,432,675 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,963,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 392,677.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,013,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,007,000 after buying an additional 1,013,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 34,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,863,169. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.18. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.09%.

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.45.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

