Tuttle Tactical Management Raises Stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)

Tuttle Tactical Management grew its stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) by 101.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,180 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management owned approximately 0.50% of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISLE. Ampfield Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $779,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,651,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,262,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ISLE stock remained flat at $$9.73 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,946. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.74. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

