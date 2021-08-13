Tuttle Tactical Management Reduces Holdings in G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA)

Tuttle Tactical Management trimmed its position in shares of G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,777 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management owned approximately 0.78% of G&P Acquisition worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of GAPA remained flat at $$9.74 during trading hours on Friday. G&P Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72.

G&P Acquisition Company Profile

G&P Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

