Tuttle Tactical Management Reduces Position in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC)

Tuttle Tactical Management lessened its position in shares of GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,767 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management owned about 0.26% of GO Acquisition worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOAC. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in GO Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GO Acquisition by 426.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 639,904 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GO Acquisition by 481.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 581,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 481,252 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GO Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,598,000. Finally, Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GO Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOAC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,218. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80. GO Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

