Tuttle Tactical Management Reduces Stock Position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

Tuttle Tactical Management decreased its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,470 shares during the period. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II makes up approximately 1.6% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tuttle Tactical Management owned 0.49% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRPB. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 1st quarter worth about $3,745,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 1st quarter worth about $790,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 1st quarter worth about $5,275,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC raised its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 356.5% in the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 67,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 52,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRPB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,858. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

