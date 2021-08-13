Tuttle Tactical Management Sells 18,192 Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC)

Tuttle Tactical Management trimmed its holdings in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,192 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management owned 0.16% of Ares Acquisition worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAC. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,449,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,500,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.71. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,180. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.76. Ares Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Ares Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

