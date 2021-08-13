Tuttle Tactical Management Sells 89,917 Shares of AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX)

Tuttle Tactical Management reduced its position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,917 shares during the period. AEA-Bridges Impact accounts for about 0.8% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tuttle Tactical Management owned approximately 0.37% of AEA-Bridges Impact worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMPX. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 10.6% in the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

AEA-Bridges Impact stock remained flat at $$9.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,973. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.74. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

