Tuttle Tactical Management Takes Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Ally Financial by 123.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 62.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,435. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $831,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at $36,924,654.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $138,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,121,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,833 shares of company stock worth $1,391,175 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

