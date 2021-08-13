Tuttle Tactical Management Takes Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 170,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000. Tuttle Tactical Management owned about 0.34% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $380,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $873,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Shares of DCRN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.87. 123,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,306. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.