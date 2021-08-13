Tuttle Tactical Management Takes Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,773 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 96,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,801,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,886,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $60.82 and a 12-month high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. Analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

