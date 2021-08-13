Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the quarter. Twilio comprises about 6.3% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $27,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Twilio by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.96.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total transaction of $17,780,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO George Hu sold 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total value of $1,339,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 182,961 shares of company stock worth $66,944,491 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Twilio stock traded down $3.94 on Friday, reaching $364.35. 46,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.48 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.23 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 12.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

