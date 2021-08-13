TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) Hits Market Capitalization of $985,717.16

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, TwoKeyEconomy has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar. TwoKeyEconomy has a market capitalization of $985,717.16 and approximately $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TwoKeyEconomy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00057064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00014882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $421.21 or 0.00888192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00107673 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00043705 BTC.

About TwoKeyEconomy

TwoKeyEconomy is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 coins. TwoKeyEconomy’s official website is 2key.network . TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

Buying and Selling TwoKeyEconomy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TwoKeyEconomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TwoKeyEconomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

