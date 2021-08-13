Typhoon Network (TYPH) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,365.00

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0856 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $761,291.74 and approximately $10,365.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00046569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00140861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.97 or 0.00151335 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,622.78 or 1.00137272 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $405.78 or 0.00853241 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,896,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

