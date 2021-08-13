Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $82.34 and last traded at $82.28, with a volume of 9811 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.04.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.81. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

