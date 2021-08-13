U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USRM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USRM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a growth of 3,471.4% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,110,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS USRM remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,014. U.S. Stem Cell has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01.

Get U.S. Stem Cell alerts:

U.S. Stem Cell Company Profile

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery, development, and subject to regulatory approval, commercialization of autologous cell therapies for the treatment of chronic and acute heart damage. Its product MyoCell, deals with the clinical therapy designed to populate regions of scar tissue within a patient’s heart with autologous muscle cells, or cells from a patient’s body, for the purpose of improving cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Stem Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Stem Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.