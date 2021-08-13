U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USRM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USRM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a growth of 3,471.4% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,110,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS USRM remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,014. U.S. Stem Cell has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01.
U.S. Stem Cell Company Profile
