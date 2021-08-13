Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the July 15th total of 741,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 582,905,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS UBQU remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,593,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,664,844. Ubiquitech Software has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.
About Ubiquitech Software
