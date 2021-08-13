Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the July 15th total of 741,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 582,905,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS UBQU remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,593,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,664,844. Ubiquitech Software has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

Get Ubiquitech Software alerts:

About Ubiquitech Software

Ubiquitech Software Corp. develops Internet marketing and sales software solutions in the United States. The company's Internet sales technologies include Blue Crush Monetization System that creates advertising platforms and improves existing platforms to increase sales; InternationalFortune.com, a lead generation portal for currency trading companies, hedge funds, and other asset managers worldwide; and Blue Crush Connect, a social network that rewards and incentivizes customers.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquitech Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquitech Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.