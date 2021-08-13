UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CPYYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a 55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

OTCMKTS:CPYYY remained flat at $$2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

