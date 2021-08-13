UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

HENKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.09. 15,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The company has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.44.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

