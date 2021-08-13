UBS Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY)

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DIISY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Direct Line Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of DIISY stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.64. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $18.38.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

